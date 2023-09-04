4 die in road mishap near Muzaffarabad

MUZAFFARABAD - Four persons of a family including a woman died and one woman was rescued injured after a car fell 2000 feet down in river at Patika, some 30 kilome­ters from here on Saturday night, Rescue official said. According to police, they received information that a few bodies were lying near the bank of the riv­er Neelum at Choon Village near Patika in the early morning. The rescuers retrieved four bodies and one injured woman from the spot and shifted them to a Hospital, said an official adding the victims were trav­eling on a Suzuki car from Patika to Devliyan village in Neelum Valley when they met an accident.

The deceased were identified as Arif son of Rehmat Ullah, Zameer son of Din Muhammad, Adil son of Aslam and Hassan Jan wife of Rehmat Ullah while the injured woman as Shakeela Bibi wife of Muhammad Fareed.