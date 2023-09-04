44 injured, thousands left without power as Typhoon Haikui hits Taiwan 

TAIPEI - At least 44 people were injured and tens of thousands of homes were left without power as Typhoon Hai­kui made its way across Taiwan, authorities said. The storm made landfall along the southeastern coastal township of Donghe at about 3:40 p.m. local time, Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau said. The storm crossed the island and then left land at at 8 p.m. At least 7,113 people across 11 cities and counties were evacuated, according to Taiwan’s Interior Min­istry. State electricity provider Taipower said 48,506 households were without power as of 10 p.m. local time. Before making landfall, the storm was packing winds of up to 155 kilometers per hour (96 miles per hour), the weather bureau said. The capital Taipei was hit by heavy rains. Haikui is the first typhoon in four years to directly hit Taiwan. The weather bureau said the heavy rainfall brought by the storm could trigger flash flooding and landslides. The mountain­ous Hualien county could see total precipitation of more than 500 millimeters, it added. The typhoon was previously expected to make landfall near the southeastern city of Taitung around 5 p.m. local time on Sunday. Seven counties and cities in southern and eastern Taiwan suspended school and work for Sun­day, according to the respective local governments.