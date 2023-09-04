70,000 stranded at Burning Man after massive rains 

NEVADA - There are currently “a little over 70,000” people stranded at the Burn­ing Man festival in Nevada due to the mud and flooding, Pershing County Sheriff’s Sgt. Nathan Carmichael told CNN on Sunday. The last few days of rain have created conditions that are “very greasy, very muddy” and the mud “seems to stick to people, stick to tires and makes it very, very dif­ficult to move vehicles around,” he said. The sergeant said most RVs at the site are stuck in place.

“Some people are walking out,” Car­michael told CNN, but organizers and the sheriff’s office are “asking people to stay in place until the ground be­comes hard enough and safe enough to travel.” The majority of people are in “good spirits” and there are no shortages of food or water, Carmi­chael said. “Whatever resources are out there, they will use and share with each other,” he said of the fes­tivalgoers, who are known to form a tight-knit community and share sup­plies during the annual event.