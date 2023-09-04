Monday, September 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Al-Khidmat Foundation women’s wingorganises ‘Sasta Bazar’

APP
September 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-The Al-Khidmat Foundation women’s wing organized a “Sasta Bazar” in Crescent School Unit no.10, Latif Abad, on Sunday. Apart from essential items, clothes and shoes were also available in the market and about 300 families benefited through this discount market. According to a statement, a representative of the Al-Khidmat Foundation women’s wing Farah Naz said that like every time, this time too, the Al-Khidmat Foundation, affiliated with the Jamaat-e-Islami had been working for the welfare of the people. She said in the first phase we organized a medical camp, then we arranged the “Sasta Bazar” and now in the third phase we intend to distribute dowry boxes and sewing machines among deserving families. She appealed to philanthropists of Hyderabad to support the organization in this noble cause so that we could further expand welfare work.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023