Alcaraz, Medvedev advance; Jabeur wins US Open thriller

NEW YORK -World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz surged into the last 16 of the US Open as Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur kept her dream of a first Grand Slam title alive with victory in a three-set thriller.

Alcaraz produced a flurry of magical shots en route to dis­patching British 26th seed Dan Evans 6-2, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. It was another stylish victory for the 20-year-old Spaniard, who will face Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in the fourth round on Monday.

Sixth seed Sinner did his part to keep the rematch on course with a stylish 6-3, 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 win over Swiss veteran Stan Wawrinka. Arn­aldi advanced after upsetting 16th-seeded Briton Cameron Norrie, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in just under two hours. Jack Draper reached the last 16 with a 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victo­ry over American world No.89 Michael Mmoh.

Draper will face Andrey Rublev on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals. Rublev defeated France’s Arthur Rinderknech 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 to advance. Meanwhile Rus­sia’s 2021 US Open champion and third seed Daniil Medvedev made it safely into the last 16 in a late-night 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (8/6) victory over Argentina’s Sebas­tian Baez.

Arguably the game of day six, came in the women’s draw, where popular Tunsian fifth seed Jabeur overcame a coura­geous display by injured op­ponent Marie Bouzkova to ad­vance. Jabeur had to dug deep to complete a 5-7, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in 2hr 56min on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court. Jabeur is chasing a first Grand Slam title after suf­fering agonising defeats in three major championship finals in the past two seasons.

Aryna Sabalenka maintained her dominant start to the tournament with a 60-minute demolition of France’s Clara Burel, winning 6-1, 6-1. The Belarusian right-hander will play Russia’s 13th seed Daria Kasatkina on Monday in the last 16. Kasatkina booked her place in the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Belgium’s Greet Minnen. Madison Keys became the second American woman into the last 16 after Coco Gauff with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-2 win over Russian 14th seed Li­udmila Samsonova. Keys will play compatriot and third seed Jessica Pegula in the last 16.

Pegula outfought Ukraine’s 26th-ranked Elina Svitolina 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the fourth round. Marketa Vondrousova wasted no time in sweeping into the last 16, taking just 56 minutes to dismantle Russia’s Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-2, 6-1. Vondrousova plays US young­ster Peyton Stearns in the next round. China’s Zheng beat Italy’s Lucia Bronzetti 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.