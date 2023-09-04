Tuesday, September 05, 2023
ANF recovers 8,520 bottles of liquor, arrests five suspects

10:44 PM | September 04, 2023
National

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 8,520 bottles of liquor from drug peddlers during its operations on Monday.

According to the ANF spokesperson, five drug peddlers were arrested with 30 kilogrammes of hash seized in the operation.

The liquor was being smuggled from Dubai to Karachi. 

The spokesperson added that the ANF conducted another raid near Motorway Toll Plaza and recovered two kilogrammes of hash and 480 gram ice from the suspects.

Meanwhile, the ANF recovered six packets of hash weighing 7.2 kilogrammes from the possession of a motorcyclist in Toba Tek Singh. 

The cases have been registered.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1693798814.jpg

