Balochistan produces int’l level players, talented youngsters

QUETTA - Deputy Director (DD) of Sports Balo­chistan Amanullah on Sunday said that the province had equal potential and talented youngsters as other provinces. He called for the provision of more ex­tended facilities to make the younger generation healthy and provide an opportunity to exhibit their abilities. He said the province had the honour to produce international players who brought laurels to the country and the government would create more op­portunities and provide facilities to the sportsmen for representing the country. He hailed the Islamic Relief Pakistan for organizing a three-day cricket tournament at Hanna Urak to provide healthy activities to the youth of the flood-affected area. Amanul­lah said while addressing the players and sports lovers on the occasion of the final match of the cricket tourna­ment at Sahar Awan Cricket Ground at Hanna Urak on Sunday. The final match of the tournament was played between the teams of Spartan Hanna and Green Hanna, which was won by Spartan Hanna after an interesting competition. DD sports said that organizing of cricket tournament was aimed that to provide a healthy environment to the youth by promoting sports in the province to save them from social evils. Amanullah added that they were providing full support to the youth of Balochistan to exhibit their abilities to the world and bring forward local talent. He said that both the teams that reached the finals played well, but losing and winning are part of the game.