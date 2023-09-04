Bangladesh secure Super Fours berth with convincing win over Afghanistan

LAHORE - Bangladesh secured a place in the Super Fours of the Asia Cup 2023 by defeating Afghanistan with an 89-run margin here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday.

The dynamic duo of Mehidy Hasan Mi­raz and Najmul Hossain Shanto notched up centuries, while Bangladesh’s pace bowlers took center stage by claiming eight crucial wickets. Miraz showcased his brilliance with a splendid 112 off 119 balls, marking his highest ODI score, while Shanto contributed a vital 104 off 105 balls, propelling Bangladesh to a for­midable total of 334-5. This exceptional partnership of 194 runs for the third wicket dismantled Afghanistan’s hopes on a flat Gaddafi Stadium pitch.

The Bangladeshi bowlers were equally relentless in their pursuit of victory. Taskin Ahmed spearheaded the attack with fig­ures of 4-44, complemented by Shoriful Islam’s 3-36 and Hasan Mahmud’s 1-61. Their collective effort restricted Afghani­stan to 245 runs in 44.3 overs, sealing the victory for Bangladesh.

Afghanistan’s run chase got off to a rocky start when Shoriful Islam dis­missed the dangerous Rahmanullah Gur­baz for just one run in the second over. Ibrahim Zadran, who top-scored with 75, attempted to anchor the innings, forming partnerships of 78 for the sec­ond wicket with Rahmat Shah (33) and 52 for the third wicket with Hashmatul­lah Shahidi (51). However, Afghanistan struggled to maintain momentum.

Hasan Mahmud turned the tide in Bangladesh’s favour with a remarkable diving catch by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim to dismiss Ibrahim Zadran. De­spite the efforts of Shahidi and Najibul­lah Zadran (17), Afghanistan’s batting line-up crumbled in quick succession. With 123 runs needed off the final 10 overs, Rashid Khan’s 15-ball 24 proved too little, too late.

With this win, Bangladesh keep their hopes alive for a spot in the Super Four stage, setting up a crucial clash between Afghanistan and title holders Sri Lanka, who earlier defeated Bangladesh in their initial encounter. The match will take place on Tuesday (September 5) to de­termine the team that advances to the next round. In Group A, Pakistan have al­ready secured a place in the Super Fours by beating Nepal in their first match, and their game against India ended in a no re­sult due to rain in Pallekele on Saturday.

The iconic Gaddafi Stadium has peren­nially been a beacon of sold-out stands, welcoming fervent crowds for interna­tional series, marquee events, and thrill­ing PSL matches. However, during the inaugural Asia Cup 2023 clash, held even on Sunday, an unusual sight unfolded – swathes of empty seats dotted the sta­dium’s expanse. Despite an eager army of cricket enthusiasts clamoring for the passes, many were left disappointed, un­able to partake in the live action. This void in attendance also reflects on the PCB, which fell short of achieving a ca­pacity crowd during this pivotal moment in Asian cricketing history.