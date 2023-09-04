Monday, September 04, 2023
Caretaker Balochistan CM lauds efforts for initiating anti-encroachment, cleanliness drive

CM welcomes PM’s package of 100 green buses for Quetta; It will be also run on other routes of city to provide modern travel facilities to citizens

APP
September 04, 2023
Regional, Gwader, Quetta, Newspaper

QUETTA  -  Caretaker Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki highlighted the efforts of the Quetta administration for initiating anti-encroachment, cleanliness, price control and plantation drive in the provin­cial capital. In a statement, he said that measures should be taken to bring a positive change in the city’s landscape besides multiplying its beauty and re­solving public issues. He wel­comed the Commissioner Quetta Division and his entire team on initiating a plan for a cleanli­ness campaign and eliminating encroachments from the city. Ali Mardan said the residents of the provincial capital have been suf­fering from multiple problems due to the lack of planning and attention by the civic authori­ties. He directed the officials concerned to collaborate closely and develop a coordinated plan to resolve the city’s problems and restore the lost beauty of Quetta. The Chief Minister while expressing his dismay over the prevailing hygienic and sani­tary conditions in Quetta, said that steps should be taken on a war footing basis to improve the sanitation situation and to en­sure neat and clean bazaars and markets in the city. He said the provincial capital was increas­ingly facing water scarcity but the government has doing its best to tackle the situation and ensure safe drinking water to every citizen. He directed Quet­ta Commissioner to ensure the effective working of price con­trol committees to prevent prof­iteers from exploiting the gener­al public and take action against the shopkeepers and traders for overcharging. He called for the early completion of the Quetta development package in the best possible manner for the better­ment of the city. The construc­tion and expansion of various roads, improvement of the sew­erage system and rehabilitation of footpaths under the Quetta development package will sig­nificantly restore the lost beauty of Quetta and provide better fa­cilities to the masses. He said the government has made efforts to make the metropolitan city the cleanest and most environment-friendly to be visited by the lo­cal and foreign tourists. He also welcomed the Prime Minister’s package of 100 green buses for Quetta, announced during his visit last month.

APP

