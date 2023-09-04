Caretaker Punjab Govt to unveil special package for farmers

The caretaker Punjab government plans to prepare a special package to provide facilities to farmers of the province.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought comprehensive recommendations from relevant departments in this regard.

Chairman Planning and Development Board, secretaries of Agriculture, Livestock, Irrigation, Finance and a team comprising officials of Punjab Bank will prepare recommendations for the package.

Mohsin Naqvi has also sought a durable plan for establishment of a Model Agricultural Market in every division of the province.

Pesticides, agricultural equipment, fertilizers and seeds would be available in these Model Agricultural Markets.