Monday, September 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Caretaker Punjab Govt to unveil special package for farmers

Caretaker Punjab Govt to unveil special package for farmers
Web Desk
8:29 AM | September 04, 2023
National

The caretaker Punjab government plans to prepare a special package to provide facilities to farmers of the province.

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought comprehensive recommendations from relevant departments in this regard.

Chairman Planning and Development Board, secretaries of Agriculture, Livestock, Irrigation, Finance and a team comprising officials of Punjab Bank will prepare recommendations for the package.

Mohsin Naqvi has also sought a durable plan for establishment of a Model Agricultural Market in every division of the province.

Pesticides, agricultural equipment, fertilizers and seeds would be available in these Model Agricultural Markets.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1693798814.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023