CC World Cup 2023 trophy set to reach Pakistan tomorrow 

LAHORE - The glittering ICC World Cup 2023 trophy is all set to embark on a two-day tour of Pakistan, as confirmed by sources within the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The much-coveted tro­phy is expected to make its grand entrance into the bus­tling metropolis on the morn­ing of September 5, where it will remain on display until September 6. During this brief but exciting visit, the trophy will grace historical landmarks, vibrant shopping malls, and educational in­stitutions, delighting cricket enthusiasts and fans alike, according to well-placed sources. It’s worth noting that the originally scheduled World Cup trophy tour, in­tended to span from July 31 to August 4, faced delays due to uncertainties surrounding Pakistan’s participation in this prestigious global cricket event. However, cricket fans can now eagerly anticipate the trophy’s arrival and its whirlwind journey across Pakistan.