China’s automobile manufacturing sector logs steady growth in H1

BEIJING-China’s automobile manufacturing industry registered steady expansion in terms of production, revenue, and profit in the first half of this year (H1), industry data shows. The industrial added value of this sector rose 13.1 percent year on year in the period. The growth was 8.9 percentage points higher than that of the country’s whole manufacturing industry, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. The combined operating revenue of companies in this sector also surged 13.1 percent year on year to 4.49 trillion yuan (about 625.45 billion US dollars), according to the association. During the same period, these companies raked in total profits of 217.63 billion yuan, up 10.1 percent from the same period last year.

CHINA’S BOND MARKET ISSUANCES HIT 5.74TR YUAN IN JULY

Bond issuances in China totaled 5.74 trillion yuan (about 799.53 billion US dollars) in July, data from the central bank showed. Treasury bond issuances stood at 931.88 billion yuan, while local government bond issuances amounted to 619.14 billion yuan, according to the People’s Bank of China.

In July, issuances of financial bonds came in at 835.27 billion yuan, while corporate credit bond issuances totaled about 1.14 trillion yuan. Issuances of credit-asset-backed securities stood at 22.27 billion yuan, and the issuance of interbank deposit certificates hit 2.16 trillion yuan. By the end of July, outstanding bonds held in custody were at 151.5 trillion yuan, central bank data revealed.

NET PROFIT OF PETROCHINA UP 4.5PC IN H1

Chinese oil giant PetroChina Company Limited reported a 4.5 percent year-on-year rise in its net profit in the first half of this year (H1). Net profit attributable to the parent company reached 85.27 billion yuan (about 11.88 billion US dollars) in the first six months, the company said in a statement filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The company also said that its debt-to-asset ratio fell by 0.9 percentage points from the beginning of this year, signaling better financial status. Its basic earnings per share stood at 0.47 yuan. PetroChina shares on the Shanghai Stock Exchange went up 0.13 percent on Sept, 1, the previous trading day, to 7.76 yuan.

CHINA’S SOFTWARE SECTOR LOGS RAPID GROWTH IN JANUARY-JULY

China’s software and information technology service industry maintained double-digit growth in revenue and profits in the first seven months of the year, official data showed. Profits of the sector reached 737.4 billion yuan (about 102.72 billion US dollars) during the period, up 13.4 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The combined revenue of this sector came in at 6.46 trillion yuan in the period, surging 13.6 percent year on year.