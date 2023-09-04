CM Mohsin Naqvi visits ‘Shehr-e-Khamoshan’, reviews facilities

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Shehr-e-Khamoshan being built at Sunder Road Raiwind on Sunday. The chief minister reviewed facilities be­ing provided for burial in the graveyard. Mohsin Naqvi inspected various sections of Shehr-e-Khamoshan including wait­ing area, ablution place, funeral place and ambulance. He stated that burial fa­cilities in Shehr-e-Khamoshan have been provided in an organised manner adding that such burial places would be built in other cities as well on the pattern of Sun­dar Road Raiwind. Mohsin Naqvi under­scored that it was the need of the time to establish the latest graveyards with the increase in population adding that all requirements with regard to the latest graveyard have been fulfilled in Shehr-e-Khamoshan. The chief minister was in­formed during the briefing that a model graveyard comprising 127 kanals of land has been built at the Sunder Road Rai­wind. A four wall, funeral place ablu­tion place along with an ambulance has been provided in the model grave­yard. A capacity of more than 12,000 graves has been kept in the model graveyard. The burial fee in the mod­el graveyards has been reduced from Rs10,000 to Rs3,500. The citizens can contact on 1190 to avail the service of ambulance in the model graveyard. Model graveyards are also being built at DG Khan, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal.