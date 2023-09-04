CM Mohsin Naqvi visits ‘Shehr-e-Khamoshan’, reviews facilities

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited Shehr-e-Khamoshan being built at Sunder Road Raiwind on Sunday. The chief minister reviewed facilities being provided for burial in the graveyard. Mohsin Naqvi inspected various sections of Shehr-e-Khamoshan including waiting area, ablution place, funeral place and ambulance. He stated that burial facilities in Shehr-e-Khamoshan have been provided in an organised manner adding that such burial places would be built in other cities as well on the pattern of Sundar Road Raiwind. Mohsin Naqvi underscored that it was the need of the time to establish the latest graveyards with the increase in population adding that all requirements with regard to the latest graveyard have been fulfilled in Shehr-e-Khamoshan. The chief minister was informed during the briefing that a model graveyard comprising 127 kanals of land has been built at the Sunder Road Raiwind. A four wall, funeral place ablution place along with an ambulance has been provided in the model graveyard. A capacity of more than 12,000 graves has been kept in the model graveyard. The burial fee in the model graveyards has been reduced from Rs10,000 to Rs3,500. The citizens can contact on 1190 to avail the service of ambulance in the model graveyard. Model graveyards are also being built at DG Khan, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal.