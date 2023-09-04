Commissioner Rawalpindi visits Attock hospitals

Rawalpindi-Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta has said that steps are being taken to provide all possible facilities to the people of Attock district.

He expressed these views during his visit to Attock. Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Waqas Aslam Marth, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Adnan Anjum Raja, CEO Health Dr. Asad Ismail, CEO Education Malik Mohsin Abbas, Assistant Comm issioners and other district officers were also present during the visit.

Commissioner Rawalpindi visited THQ Hospital Hasan Abdal, THQ Hospital Hazro, DHQ Hospital Attock and reviewed the facilities being provided to the patients. He also visited various sections of the hospitals and gave directions for further improvement of the services.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta also inspected under-construction building of District Public School Attock. Commissioner Rawalpindi said on this occasion that the establishment of DPS will be a milestone in the educational history of Attock. During the visit, Liaquat Ali Chatta also reviewed the progress of under-construction Arid Agri University Attock campus.

The commissioner also inaugurated “Ab Gaon Chamkeenge Safai program” which will benefit 458 villages of 71 union councils of Attock district. The Commissioner Rawalpindi was told that the foundation stone of a solid waste management plant was laid in Wesa village of Hazro tehsil to provide better sanitation facilities and such plants will be installed in other tehsils of Attock district as well. Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chatta also visited the site of Attock Gymkhana and inspected the construction work. The concerned officials while giving a briefing told him that the building of Attock Gymkhana will be completed in the near future.