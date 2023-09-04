Constable embraces martyrdom during police encounter

MULTAN - A police constable embraced mar­tyrdom during an exchange of fire with criminals on the premises of Makhdoom Rasheed police station, here Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, taking action on the directives of the court, the police team raided Basti Ghareebabad to arrest the notori­ous criminal Asif Khan Khera who was wanted by police in various hei­nous crimes. In the meantime, the criminal party attacked and started firing on the police party in which, constable Muhammad Shahzad resi­dent of 139/10-R Jahanian of District Khanewal sustained bullet injuries.

The injured constable was shifted to Nishtar Hospital where he suc­cumbed to injuries and embar­rassed martyrdom. A City Police Of­ficer (CPO) prayed for the departed soul and lauded the services of the constable for rendering his life to serve the country.