Monday, September 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Constable embraces martyrdom during police encounter

Constable embraces martyrdom during police encounter
Agencies
September 04, 2023
National, Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MULTAN  -  A police constable embraced mar­tyrdom during an exchange of fire with criminals on the premises of Makhdoom Rasheed police station, here Sunday. 

According to a police spokesman, taking action on the directives of the court, the police team raided Basti Ghareebabad to arrest the notori­ous criminal Asif Khan Khera who was wanted by police in various hei­nous crimes. In the meantime, the criminal party attacked and started firing on the police party in which, constable Muhammad Shahzad resi­dent of 139/10-R Jahanian of District Khanewal sustained bullet injuries. 

The injured constable was shifted to Nishtar Hospital where he suc­cumbed to injuries and embar­rassed martyrdom. A City Police Of­ficer (CPO) prayed for the departed soul and lauded the services of the constable for rendering his life to serve the country.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023