Controlling malaria becomes challenge for health officials in Khairpur

Agencies
September 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KHAIRPUR-Controlling malaria has become a challenge for the health department officials in Khairpur, Sindh as 108 patients of the disease have landed in the city’s hospitals only during the last 24 hours.
On the other hand, the shortage of medicines has made the matters worse for the patients. Medicines are neither available at District Health Office nor at any hospital of the city. However, these are being sold at the city’s private pharmacies in black which are simply out of the reach of common man. On the other hand, the district health officer (DHO) has kept the health department officials in the dark about the situation and told them that all is well. There are fears that the number of malaria patients might rise due to the non-availability of medicines

