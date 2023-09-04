Monday, September 04, 2023
Country facing exterior challenges: Aneeq Ahmed

September 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI - Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed on Sunday said that Pakistan was facing some exterior challenges. He said that they came into power on August 17 and the incident of Jaranwala occurred on August 16. The minister, during his visit to Jamia Banoria Aalmia addressing the students, said, ‘We will not let Pakistan become Modi’s India.’ He said that the teachings of Islam were only the solution to socioeconomic challenges being dealt with by the nation.

