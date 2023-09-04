Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score 850 official goals in history

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first footballer to net 850 official goals in history on Saturday.

On matchday five, the Portuguese superstar celebrated his 850th official career goal, as Al Nassr won 5-1 against Al-Hazm in the Saudi Pro League.

"Another great team performance! We keep improving. Let's go @alnassr, 850 career goals and still counting," he said on Instagram.

Scoring 123 goals for Portugal, Ronaldo has produced 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United, 101 for Juventus, five for Sporting CP, and 26 for Al Nassr so far.

The 38-year-old established himself as the Saudi top division's top scorer, boasting six goals, while Al Nassr are sixth on the standings.