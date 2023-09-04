Monday, September 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Defence Day to be observed in dignified manner: commissioner

APP
September 04, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -   Com­missioner Muhammad Aj­mal Bhatti Sunday directed the all four deputy com­missioners to make sure Pakistan Defence Day is celebrated in a dignified manner in their respective districts. Apart from en­suring the organization of ceremonies on September 6 at district and tehsil head­quarters, they have also been directed for the ob­servance of ceremonies in all government colleges and schools. He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting where all four deputy commissioners, as well as officials from the Arts Council and education departments participated. Ajmal Bhatti emphasized the need to plant saplings in all educational institutions and distribute free plants to students in connection with the “Plant for Pakistan” drive on September 6.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023