Monday, September 04, 2023
EDF urged to upgrade training institutes to boost exports

LAHORE - Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejazur Rehman has stressed the need for restructuring and upgrading training insti­tutes supported by Export Development Fund (EDF) as per international stan­dards that would help im­prove competitiveness in the international markets. After having a meeting with a delegation of the CTI stakeholders here Sunday, he told media that though training institutes under the EDF were being pro­vided high-quality support in various fields to develop better skilled workers es­pecially for export-orient­ed industries, there was a dire need to bring these institutions at a par with international standards by introducing new and mod­ern trends and techniques thus enabling Pakistan to compete in global markets more effectively. “We have to develop our export sec­tors according to the new trends of global markets,” he added.

