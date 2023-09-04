Monday, September 04, 2023
Emergency imposed in KP due to increase in chickenpox cases

APP
September 04, 2023
Peshawar   -  Emergency has been imposed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to an increase in chickenpox cases wherein so far 55 cases have been reported in Chitral and Khyber districts.

According to details, 34 teachers and children were affected by chickenpox in Tehsil Mastuj schools, Health Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar said.

As many as 11 cases of chickenpox have been reported in the Tirah Maidan area of Khyber district, Health Advisor Dr Riaz Anwar said. One chickenpox patient was admitted in Khyber Teaching Hospital, 4 patients were confirmed in private clinics wherein Chitral and Khyber-infected patients have been isolated, Dr Riaz Anwar said.

The Health Department has directed all districts to provide details of chickenpox cases by Monday, Dr Riaz said.

