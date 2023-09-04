Faiz Ahmed Faiz: A progressive poet who gave voice to the subjugated

SIALKOT - Faiz Ahmed Faiz made his special place as a progressive poet and be­came the voice of the subjugated peo­ple. Instead of talking, he used to cre­ate an atmosphere in the poem that is prepared according to the topic and for this he used images of the same kind that are helpful in creating the atmosphere.

Addressing the event Nasir Nair and Francis Sahil said that Faiz was a poet of the progressive movement, according to the manifesto of the pro­gressive movement, progressive po­etry flourished under the influence of a movement and this movement fol­lowed a clear manifesto.

According to this manifesto, the purpose of literature was to make the people who were victims of exploi­tation in the society conscious and struggle for their rights.

Syed Adeed, Elisha Ayaz, Meh­boob Arif, Nusrat, Samira Sajid, Akbar Ghazi, Arshad Sani, Jun­aid ,while discussing Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s style of narration and speech paid tributes to him and said, “His struggle against the exploitation of labourers and peasants is a work worthy of emulation.”

PUNJAB SECRETARY OF EDUCATION RECOGNIZES ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE IN SIALKOT DISTRICT

Punjab Secretary Education Dr Ja­ved Akhtar awarded Chairman Sialkot University Faisal Manzoor, Principal Government Jinnah Islamia College Mujahid Bukhari, Professor Kaleem Anjum, Professor Yasir for high aca­demic performance in Sialkot district for the students of Government Jinnah Islamia College. He gave shield to ex-chairman Dari Port Khawaja Khawar and Chairman Sialkot Airport Mian Riaz for building an academic block at a cost of more than Rs 10 million.