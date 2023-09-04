FIA seeks assets details of persons involved in Mega Financial Scam in CDA

ISLAMABAD-The Federal Investigation Agency(FIA) has sought the details of assets of 23 people including mostly CDA officials and some private individuals.

The names of these people came under spotlight in a scandal of bogus and forged payments to the landowners of sectors I-17 and H-16 by finance wing.

FIA had earlier initiated an inquiry in this regard and sought complete record of the payments as there were reports of duplicate payments of over 500 million to the affected persons of the said sectors.

Now, the anti corruption body has forwarded a list of 23 individuals to Chairman CDA and requested to provide the details of plots, apartments and commercial properties owned by them in Islamabad.

Sources informed that it is a routine procedure of FIA and National Accountability Bureau to gather information of people named in any inquiry and CDA will process it accordingly.

An officer of HRD informed that in such cases we forwarded these requests to estate wing that provides requisite information after checking from their records.

CDA gives land compensation to those affected people whose land had been acquired by the the authority and different awards were announced in the past.

This mega corruption case of forged payments to the land Affactee emerged in February when it was alleged that the finance wing of the CDA had made duplicate payments to a number of landowners, mainly during the years 2019-20 and 21.

Interestingly, Member Estate CDA Afnan Alam took notice of the issue himself and ordered a probe and audit.

Meanwhile, taking notice of the media reports about the alleged scam, the FIA also started the probe.

The CDA in 2008-09 had acquired the land for the two sectors after paying Rs840,000 for each kanal. According to CDA officials, around 65pc payments have been made against the land acquired more than a decade ago.

However, it was noticed that in many cases, a number of owners were paid twice by the officials concerned, which caused a huge loss to the national exchequer.