Gold prices see upward trajectory at Rs242,600 per tola trade

LAHORE - Amid the upward trend in the international market, gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a big single-day hike on Sunday, while the local currency is sliding to an all-time low. According to Local Gold and Sarafa Market sources, gold prices saw an upward trajectory in Pakistan on Sunday, as the yellow metal increased more than Rs10,000/tola in a couple of days. The gold rate in the country for a single tola of 24-karat is Rs242,600, sources said. Similarly, the gold price for 24-karat was recorded at Rs 207,990 per 10-g as per bullion market sources. It is worth mentioning here that the gold price in Paki­stan fluctuated several times as per the interna­tional market, so the price is never fixed. Local gold markets and Sarafa mar­kets of various cities pro­vide the rates.