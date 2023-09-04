Gujranwala and Faisalabad arts council directors removed

FAILURE TO STOP INDECENT PERFORMANCES.

LAHORE - In line with the Punjab gov­ernment’s ongoing campaign against obscene dances in theaters, the department of in­formation and culture Sunday issued orders for removal of two directors of Art Councils in Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

A handout said that the two officials had been re­moved from their positions for their failure to stop inde­cent indecent performances in local theaters. Further­more, all theaters in Fais­alabad and Gujranwala that were showcasing such lewd performances have been promptly shuttered.

Also, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture, Amir Mir said in a statement that the two Arts Council directors were effectively shielding the individuals perpetuating ob­scenity under the guise of art. He said new officers have been appointed to assume their re­sponsibilities in place of the dismissed officers.

Amir Mir further stated that stringent directives have been dispatched to the heads of Arts Councils throughout Punjab, mandating rigorous oversight of stage productions. Swift and severe measures will be taken in response to any complaints arising in this regard.

Furthermore, Amir Mir dis­closed that efforts were un­derway to amend the Dramatic Performance Act of 1876, with the primary objective of eradi­cating obscenity from the­aters. Once these amendments are enacted, all sealed theaters will be permitted to resume their operations, he added.