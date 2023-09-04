Holiday announced in Lahore on Sept 7

Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that Lahore will observe a public holiday on September 7 (Thursday) on account of the annual Urs (death anniversary) of Data Ganj Bakhsh Syed Ali Hajwari (RA).

During his visit to Data Darbar, CM Naqvi said that the three-day Urs ceremony will begin on Tuesday (tomorrow).

The celebrations will last for three days — Tuesday to Thursday — and we are trying to make better arrangements for the event, added the chief minister.

"We also held a meeting with the commissioner about the langar khana so that everyone who attends the celebration can eat," he said, adding that arrangements will be made for mehfil-e-samaa where the best qawwals will perform.

CM Naqvi reiterated that the best arrangements for the Chehlum, processions, and Urs will be made.

Speaking about the traffic, the chief minister said a plan is in place and parking facilities will be provided if the security is cleared.

Preparations will soon be started for the expansion of Data Darbar while the mosques and shrine's premises will be expanded too, he added.