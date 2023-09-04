Monday, September 04, 2023
Honour killing: Woman stoned, clubbed to death in DG Khan backwaters

12:54 AM | September 04, 2023
National

A woman was allegedly stoned and clubbed to death by her husband and his accomplices in the name of honour at the Chucha Border Military Police (BMP) station in Rajanpur.

It is learnt that the woman, who belonged to the Alkani tribe, had an affair with a man. Her husband got the scent of it and he, along with the woman’s brother-in-law and their accomplice, stoned and clubbed her.

The woman died while the suspects fled the scene.

The BMP registered a case against the suspects under various sections of the PPC.

It transpired that the woman had undergone a ritual Aus (trial by fire) and Auf (trial by water) two years ago to prove her innocence. 
 

National

