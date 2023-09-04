Monday, September 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Hot, humid weather expected in plain areas of country: PMD

Hot, humid weather expected in plain areas of country: PMD
Web Desk
9:53 AM | September 04, 2023
National

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in plain areas of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, rain with thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pothohar region, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Lahore and Karachi twenty-eight, Peshawar twenty-six, Quetta twenty-one, Gilgit fifteen, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-two degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy chances of rain and wind with thundershower weather is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramula while partly cloudy in Leh. 

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Anantnag and Baramula seventeen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-five, Leh ten, Pulwama and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade.  

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1693798814.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023