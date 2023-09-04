IHC to resume hearing of Shireen Mazari’s petition seeking daughter’s bail

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) resume hearing of former federal minister Shireen Mazari’s petition seeking bail for her daughter Imaan Mazari and the list of cases against her.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will conduct hearing of petitioner Shireen Mazari’s petition wherein she as mother sought bail for her daughter and list of cases against her.

Previously, the IHC bench had extended its orders of restraining the authorities from shifting of human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari outside of the federal capital. During the last hearing, the representative of interior ministry official appeared before the court and Justice Miangul asked from him that whether they had requested the provincial authorities for the details of the cases filed against Imaan. In his response, the representative said that the federal government cannot give orders to the provinces in such matters.

Expressing his surprise over the response, the IHC judge said that what are you saying? We have only asked you to get the information. The assistant attorney general (AAG) informed the court that the order was received late and therefore, he sought time from the court.

However, Imaan’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja argued that they were afraid she would be arrested from outside Adiala Jail again. The IHC directed the authorities to submit a challan and begin trial while Imaan was in custody and deferred the hearing till September 4.

Earlier, the IHC bench stated in its written order that the respondents are directed to produce the list of FIRs in which the petitioner’s daughter has been nominated as an accused. It added, “Respondent No.1/ Secretary, Ministry of Interior shall also obtain from the provinces the list of FIRs registered against the petitioner’s daughter.”

The bench observed, “The petitioner’s daughter is thirty years of age and a lawyer by profession. To the petitioner’s knowledge, there are three FIRs registered against her daughter in the Islamabad Capital Territory. This Court has already deprecated the arrest of citizens on the basis of undisclosed FIRs which have of late been commonly adopted to keep certain citizens in confinement.”

The court also said, “The respondents are directed not to remove the petitioner’s daughter from the jurisdiction of the Islamabad Capital Territory until further orders.

As mentioned above, the petitioner’s daughter has been in detention since 20.08.2023. The petitioner’s daughter shall not be arrested in any other case which relates to an occurrence during the period when the petitioner’s daughter was in custody.”