ISO Suspension

Pakistan’s recent suspension from the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) due to unpaid annual subscription fees is a devastating blow to the nation’s reputation in the global arena. The Pakistan Standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA), a crucial entity responsible for ensuring product quality and standardisation, has been alarmingly negligent in addressing this critical issue, despite repeated warnings from the ISO.

The repercussions of this suspension are far-reaching and could have dire consequences for our economy. ISO membership is not merely a formality; it is a testament to a country’s commitment to international standards and quality control. With our ISO membership suspended, we risk facing scepticism and doubts about the quality of our goods, both domestically and in the international market. Our industries are already struggling to convince investors about the quality standards of our industrial units, and this suspension only exacerbates the problem.

The PSQCA’s lackadaisical approach to addressing this issue is baffling. Countless reminders and warnings have been issued by the ISO, with the most recent communication sent in August 2023. Despite attending various ISO meetings and training programmes, PSQCA officials have failed to settle the outstanding dues, raising serious questions about the organisation’s competence and accountability.

Furthermore, the PSQCA’s operational instability, with interim officials currently managing the organisation, adds to the overall chaos. This situation, coupled with allegations of corruption and ongoing inquiries by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), only deepens the crisis.

To salvage our reputation and prevent further economic damage, immediate action is imperative. The Ministry of Science and Technology, led by Minister Umar Saif and Secretary Ali Raza Bhutta, must take this matter seriously and urgently. Transparent and accountable leadership is essential to resolving the payment issue and restoring Pakistan’s ISO membership.

In the long term, Pakistan must reevaluate its approach to international standards and quality control. The ISO is a respected global organisation that sets the benchmark for quality, and we should actively participate and uphold our commitments to maintain our standing. This incident should serve as a wake-up call for us to prioritise international standards and quality assurance, both to protect our economy and enhance our global credibility.