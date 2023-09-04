Junaid Jamshed remembered on his 59 birthday

ISLAMABAD-Sunday marks the 59th birthday of the Iconic and most cherished personality in Pakistan, singer-turned-televangelist Junaid Jamshed, where his fans from all walks of life shared posts on media platforms and paid tributes. Jamshed who brought to the world “Dil Dil Pakistan” a timeless classic that will rule our auditory palette for generations. Jamshed had quite a journey, leaving behind an engineering profession to seek his dream of being a popular singer, touring with his band Vital Signs worldwide and earning uncountable fans and appreciation from all around, to leaving all the glory behind in the way of seeking spirituality and the God, electronic channels reported. A Karachiite by birth, Jamshed was born on 3rd Sept 1964. In 2004, Jamshed focused on his religious calling, discarded his romantic and melodious pop singer image and starting reciting naats on TV and releasing them on CDs. His debut religious album ‘Jalwa-e-Janan’ was released in 2005 and was followed by ‘Mehboob-e-Yazdaan’ in 2006, ‘Badr-Ud-Duja’ in 2008 and ‘Badeeuz Zaman’ in 2009. Jamshed also using his creativity launched his own clothing line with the name “J.” While traveling from Chitral to Islamabad on December 07, 2016, Jamshed, along with his wife, Ayesha and daughter Nahya, died when PIA Flight 661 crashed in the mountainous region near Chitral.