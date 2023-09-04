Monday, September 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Justajoo foundation organises social meet up on women empowerment

APP
September 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD - The Chairperson of Justajoo Foundation Sadaf Raza Waraich has said that cancer was a fatal disease, however, it could be controlled with early treatment and courage. She expressed these views in her welcome speech during a social meet-up held here in a local hotel regarding empowering women in various fields. Sharing her battle with deadly disease Sadaf Raza said that before diagnosing cancer with her She as a philanthropist used to help and assist cancer patients suffering in various forms and take them to the Doctors and hospitals for treatment, Unfortunately later she also detected cancer with her. But with the support of My Spouse and the prayers of relatives and friends, I recovered from the disease after fighting it for a long time. The social meet-up consisted of four topics. The first session discussed business activities in which participants HCCI President Adeel Siddiqui, Benish Qadri, and Sadaf Raza expressed their views and shared their proposals regarding empowering women in the business sector.

Pakistan Women down South Africa to clinch T20I series

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023