Karachi likely to face water crisis as power breakdown hits Dhabeji

Karachi’s Dhabeji pumping station on Monday experienced a power breakdown, affecting water supply in the metropolis.

According to the details, the Dhabeji pumping station – responsible for supplying water across Karachi – experienced a power breakdown due to which the citizens of Karachi are likely to face a shortage of water.

The spokesperson of Water Corporation stated that due to the power outage the 72-inch diameter line, designated as line number 5 is affected.

The spokesman stated that the water corporation officials are at the site and conducting a thorough inspection of the affected line, seeking to identify the root cause of the problem.

The chief engineer of Bulkwater Corporation confirmed that efforts are under way to restore the affected line to mitigate any potential inconvenience to the city’s residents due to the disruption in water supply.

The chief engineer stated that the the city’s water supply has been redirected through alternative lies, meanwhile the affected line undergoes repair work.