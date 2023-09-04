Monday, September 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi police seize tanker filled with Iranian diesel

Agencies
September 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI  -  Karachi police have foiled a bid to smuggle Ira­nian diesel, worth Rs9.6 million, into the city on Sunday. The police during an action in the city’s Orangi Town area, seized an oil tanker filled with 31,000 Iranian diesel worth Rs9.6 million.

DIG Fida Mastoi said Muhammad Qasim and Mu­hammad Yaseen have been arrested and handed over to the Pakistan Customs authorities.

On Friday, Caretaker Prime Minister (PM) An­waarul Haq Kakar directed the customs authori­ties and law enforcement agencies to strictly curb the smuggling of sugar, petroleum products, urea, agricultural products and other items.

The caretaker premier issued the directives while chairing a high-level meeting regarding smuggling control in border areas.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Trade Gohar Ejaz, Minister for Interior Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti, Minister for Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Advisor to the PM Ahmed Cheema, federal secretaries, Federal Board of Revenue chairman and high level officers of law enforcement agencies attended the meeting.

KSrelief distributes more than 185 tons of food baskets in Pakistan

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023