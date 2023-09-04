Monday, September 04, 2023
KSrelief distributes more than 185 tons of food baskets in Pakistan

Agencies
September 04, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) distrib­uted 185.535 tons of food baskets in the Dadu district of the Sindh Prov­ince and Chitral in the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Province in Pakistan.

These distributions provided as­sistance to 13,671 vulnerable indi­viduals in areas affected by floods, the SPA reported .

This initiative is part of the relief and humanitarian projects offered by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to support the people of Pak­istan during challenging times.

Agencies

