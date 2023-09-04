LHC summons IG Punjab over contempt of court for arresting Elahi

Lahore High Court on Monday summoned the IG Punjab in contempt of court case for re-arresting former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi despite court order.

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Amjad Rafique conducted hearing of the petition filed by former chief minister's wife Qaisra Elahi for not shifting the central president of Tehreek-e-Insaf Pervez Elahi to home safely.

During the hearing, the court had summoned the DIG operations, DIG investigation and SP security and directed the three officers to appear in the court at 10:30 am.

On behalf of the two officers, a reply was submitted in the court that they could not appear in the court due to being out of the province, on which the High Court summoned the IG Punjab, CCPO Lahore and other officers at 2 pm.