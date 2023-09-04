Despite numerous warnings issued by the National Institute of Health (NIH) against Naegleria—a deathly amoebic infection of the brain—the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Pims) has failed to implement standard operating procedures for containment and prevention. As a result, visitors, patients, employees and all members of the staff remain vulnerable to the dangers of the infection. If this was a one-off incident, some leeway could be given to this leading hospital but Pims is often found in the center of controversy and reports of malpractice.

Pakistan has been witnessing a steady rise in Naegleria fowleri, colloquially known as the ‘brain eating amoeba’. Karachi in particular reported its seventh case two weeks ago, and the infection has now made its way to Lahore which confirmed its first death in July. Considering that the disease is extremely fatal and supports a survival rate of just two percent, its rapid transmission and proliferation across the country should be extremely concerning. Fortunately, the solution is rather simple; chlorinated water can kill the amoeba and act as a preventative measure.

Pims is a leading hospital in Pakistan, and has over 20,000 people walk through its doors on a daily basis. There is no doubting the fact that it has the resources and technological means to at least chlorinate water. More so, it has a responsibility to. Hospitals are required to adhere to strict sanitation standards not only to provide safe treatment to patients, but to prevent the breakout of diseases. In light of this, it is absolutely unethical for Pims to neglect as simple a procedure as chlorinating its water supply.

However shocking this lack of action may be, it is not surprising. Over the years, Pims has gained a reputation for malpractice and mismanagement. Back in March, employees were found to be selling infectious medical waste by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). In June, the hospital was blamed for the deaths of four patients who died due to heat strokes and suffocation since the air conditioning system was not functional. In July, Pims had not purchased new ventilators in the last five years despite there being a demand for them. During this period, the hospital also underwent the outbreak of Covid-19, so questions of how many patients were denied the resources needed to treat them were posed.

Evidently, there is a serious administrative and quality control problem at Pims which, despite receiving immense media attention, has been largely unaddressed by the authorities. Now would be the time for everyone to act, before more lives are lost.