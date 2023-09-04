Maryam, Donald Blome discuss cooperation on trade, economy

LAHORE - US Ambassador to Pa­kistan Donald Blome met with the PML-N’s Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Sunday at her Mur­ree residence.

During the meeting, both discussed the sig­nificance of historic and long standing bi­lateral ties between the two countries, ac­cording to a communi­que issued by the PML-N’s media wing. They emphasized the im­portance of promoting mutual cooperation in diverse areas including trade, economy, secu­rity, peace and region­al stability. Maryam Nawaz expressed ap­preciation for Ambas­sador Blome’s efforts on behalf of the United States during the very challenging COVID-19 pandem­ic as well as during last year’s devastating floods.

Earlier, US Ambassador to Pa­kistan Donald Blome had said his recent meeting with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was an op­portunity to reiterate the Unit­ed States’ hope that Pakistan will conduct its elections in ac­cordance with Pakistan’s laws and constitution by allowing the people to decide who their next leadership will be.

Ambassador Blome was re­sponding to questions after ad­dressing an event of the Asia Foundation titled, “Reflective Session on Gender-Based Vio­lence Reduction” held here.

“It’s an opportunity for us to reiterate our hope that Pakistan will conduct its elections in ac­cordance with Pakistan’s laws and Constitution, and the de­cisions of its institutions, in a free and fair and open manner, and allow the Pakistani people to decide who their next lead­ership will be,” Ambassador Blome said when asked about his recent meeting with the CEC.

To another query, he said that it is extremely important that women are fully represented among the electorate and are en­couraged to vote. “And of course, in keeping with the theme of our event today, feel safe and able to go to their voting places and have their voices heard. That’s of critical importance to the Unit­ed States,” he added. In his ad­dress, the US ambassador called for collective action against gen­der-based violence in Pakistan and around the world.

“In Pakistan, and around the world, alarming rates of gen­der-based violence demand our collective action and atten­tion. Women and girls continue to face discrimination, harass­ment, and violence solely based on their gender. This is a viola­tion of their basic human rights and an affront to the principles of equality and justice that both our countries and the United Nations uphold,” the US ambassador said while addressing the event.

In late 2021, he pointed out that the US government adopt­ed its first national strategy on gender equality which is the first US roadmap for addressing gender inequality both in our domestic and foreign policies.

Similarly, he added that Paki­stan’s National Security Policy states that “providing women and transgender persons a safe environment at home, in pub­lic spaces, and at the workplace are priorities for the country.” He stated that the United States and Pakistan share a conviction that promoting gender securi­ty means the full integration and participation of women in deci­sion-making, law enforcement, justice, and peacekeeping. “Let us continue to work together to support a Pakistan that is safe, inclusive, and just for all its citi­zens. I would like to recognise the International Islamic Research Institute, whose collective expe­rience and extensive scholarship on the nexus between gender equity and Shariah principles is helping root out misinformation and educate the public on the re­sources available to survivors of gender-based violence,” he add­ed. He said that the United States and Pakistan’s shared interest in promoting gender security as a matter of justice and of prosper­ity. “We will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Paki­stan in our shared goal of justice for all,” he added.