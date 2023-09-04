Mission accomplished, India puts moon rover to ‘sleep’

NEW DELHI - In­dia switched off its moon rover, the first craft to reach the lunar south pole, after it completed its two-week as­signment conducting exper­iments, the country’s space agency said. The Pragyan rov­er from the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was “set into sleep mode” but with batteries charged and receiver on, the Indian Space Research Organ­isation (ISRO) said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, late on Saturday. “Hoping for a suc­cessful awakening for another set of assignments!” ISRO said. “Else, it will forever stay there as India’s lunar ambassador.” By landing on the moon, India joined the United States, China and the former Soviet Union. It went beyond them in reach­ing the rugged south pole, shortly after Russia’s Luna-25 crashed on a similar attempt. Chandrayaan-3’s soft, text­book touchdown after a failed attempt in 2019 sparked widespread jubilation in the world’s most populous coun­try. The media hailed the land­ing as India’s greatest scientif­ic feat. Pragyan travelled over 100 m (330 feet), confirming the presence of sulphur, iron, oxygen and other elements on the moon, ISRO said. Now In­dia is hoping for the success of a probe launched on Saturday to study the sun, observing so­lar winds that can cause dis­turbance on earth commonly seen as auroras. “The satellite is healthy” and in earth orbit, ISRO said on Sunday, as it pre­pares for its 1.5 million-km (930,000-mile) journey.