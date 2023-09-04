NAB gets custody of Elahi’s ex-principal secy from jail

Former CM challenges detention order in IHC.
LAHORE - In a major development in the alleged corruption case lodged against former Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore Sunday took the custody of former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Khan Bhatti from Director General Anti-Corruption Gujranwala.
THE NAB Lahore will produce him before the accountability court Lahore today to seek his physical remand in the case of alleged corruption worth one billion rupees in construction contracts.
According to NAB officials, Muhammad Khan Bhatti was arrested by NAB Lahore on the charge of alleged corruption of one billion rupees in construction contracts. He was also accused of being involved in illegal recruitment in various departments in Gujarat and other cities by using the powers illegally. The NAB officials disclosed that Mehr Azmat Hayat was recruited along with other accused persons in the Punjab Highway Department as XENs. “Accused Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti got awarded contracts of road development works to their nominated contractors through Mahr Azmat Hayat, SE Gujarat”, the NAB officials said. The NAB officials added, the accused persons issued payments to contractors without work done at site for the purpose of collecting bribes/ kickbacks from the contractors. The amounts of kickbacks were collected by Pervaiz Elahi, Moonis Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti through Mahr Azmat Hayat and Sohail Asghar Awan (personal secretary of Moonis Elahi). The NAB team on September 3 had interrogated Muhammad Khan Bhatti in Central Jail Lahore with the permission of court and executed arrest warrants issued by the Chairman NAB.