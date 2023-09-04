NAB gets custody of Elahi’s ex-principal secy from jail

Former CM challenges detention order in IHC.

LAHORE - In a major development in the alleged corruption case lodged against for­mer Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, National Accountabili­ty Bureau (NAB) Lahore Sunday took the custody of former Principal Sec­retary to Chief Minister Punjab Mu­hammad Khan Bhatti from Director General Anti-Corruption Gujranwala.

THE NAB Lahore will produce him before the accountability court La­hore today to seek his physical re­mand in the case of alleged corrup­tion worth one billion rupees in construction contracts.

According to NAB officials, Mu­hammad Khan Bhatti was arrested by NAB Lahore on the charge of al­leged corruption of one billion ru­pees in construction contracts. He was also accused of being involved in illegal recruitment in various depart­ments in Gujarat and oth­er cities by using the pow­ers illegally. The NAB offi­cials disclosed that Mehr Azmat Hayat was recruit­ed along with other ac­cused persons in the Pun­jab Highway Department as XENs. “Accused Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti got awarded contracts of road development works to their nominated con­tractors through Mahr Azmat Hayat, SE Gujarat”, the NAB officials said. The NAB officials added, the ac­cused persons issued pay­ments to contractors with­out work done at site for the purpose of collecting bribes/ kickbacks from the contractors. The amounts of kickbacks were collect­ed by Pervaiz Elahi, Moo­nis Elahi and Muhammad Khan Bhatti through Mahr Azmat Hayat and Sohail Asghar Awan (personal secretary of Moonis Elahi). The NAB team on Septem­ber 3 had interrogated Mu­hammad Khan Bhatti in Central Jail Lahore with the permission of court and executed arrest war­rants issued by the Chair­man NAB.