NBP offers financial services to promote int’l trade: Chief Representative

BEIJING - The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has set up a stall in the Pakistan Pavilion at the China International Fair for Trade in Service (CIFTIS) to offer financial services to more and more clients in China and other countries to promote trade among them, Chief Rep­resentative, Shaikh Muham­mad Shariq said on Sunday. “CIFTIS is one of the largest exhibitions in China and we are participating in the exhi­bition by setting up our stall. With this exhibition, we want to connect more and more businessmen and traders and the financial institutions to expand our business and of­fer our services to more and more clients,” he told media.