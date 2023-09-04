Nepra moved for hike in K-Electric tariff

A request has been made to Nepra to raise the electricity price for Karachi consumers by Rs10 per unit.

The government has submitted an application seeking an increase in three separate quarterly adjustments for 2022-23.

According to the application, the quarterly adjustment for October-December 2022 is proposed to increase by 47 paisa, while the one for July-September 2022 is suggested to be increased by Rs 4.45 per unit.

Furthermore, the application also notes that the receipts for September and October 2023 should include the quarterly adjustment for April-June, which amounts to Rs 5.40 paise per unit.

Nepra will hear the government's request on September 11.