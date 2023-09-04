Monday, September 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Online rider sets his motorbike on fire outside KPC

Agencies
September 04, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-An enraged citizen set his motorcycle on fire outside the Karachi Press Club over police’s behaviour. The citizen is said to be an online bike rider. According to details, Karachi’s citizen set fire to his motorcycle while protesting against the Frere police. The citizen, in his statement, accused the police of torturing him on the spot by declaring him ‘drunk’. The protesting man alleged that police cops snatched his money, bike papers and mobile phone. Meanwhile, police officials said the citizen had a quarrel with someone near Cantt Station shortly before, calling the police helpline? The police said they are investigating the matter.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023