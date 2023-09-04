Pakistan U-16 football team faces Maldives today 

LAHORE - The Pakistan U-16 football team will take on Maldives in the SAFF U-16 Championship in Bhutan. A PFF spokesperson revealed that the young Pakistani squad has undergone rigorous training, instilling confidence that they will give their all and aim for commendable results. Earlier in their inaugural match, Pakistan exhibited their prowess by defeating Bhutan by 2-1. This early success underscores the promising potential of the team. It’s noteworthy to mention that the Pakistan U-16 football team was meticulously scouted and assembled through a collaboration between Candyland and the PFF NC. Talent was meticulously sought out from every corner of the nation, and these promising young athletes were selected, nurtured, and groomed. This investment in youth development fuels hopes that this budding team will bring honor to Pakistan on the international stage.