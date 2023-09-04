Pakistan U-16 football team faces Maldives today 

LAHORE - The Pakistan U-16 football team will take on Maldives in the SAFF U-16 Champi­onship in Bhutan. A PFF spokesperson revealed that the young Pakistani squad has undergone rigorous training, instilling confi­dence that they will give their all and aim for com­mendable results. Earlier in their inaugural match, Paki­stan exhibited their prowess by defeating Bhutan by 2-1. This early success under­scores the promising poten­tial of the team. It’s note­worthy to mention that the Pakistan U-16 football team was meticulously scouted and assembled through a collaboration between Can­dyland and the PFF NC. Tal­ent was meticulously sought out from every corner of the nation, and these promising young athletes were select­ed, nurtured, and groomed. This investment in youth de­velopment fuels hopes that this budding team will bring honor to Pakistan on the in­ternational stage.