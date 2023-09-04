Pakistan Women down South Africa to clinch T20I series

LAHORE -Pakistan Women clinched a decisive seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second T20I of the Pakistan-South Africa se­ries, largely thanks to Sidra Ameen’s unbeaten 61-run performance and a disci­plined bowling effort.

South Africa was put into bat first, and their open­ers, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, spearheaded their innings, setting a for­midable target of 150/3. The dynamic duo frustrat­ed the Pakistani bowlers with a sturdy first-wicket partnership, amassing 74 runs before Nashra Sandhu finally provided Pakistan with a much-needed break­through, dismissing the South African captain.

Wolvaardt narrowly missed her well-deserved half-century, falling just nine runs short. She com­piled an impressive 46 off 34 balls, including six boundaries. Following Wolvaardt’s departure, Brits was joined by Mari­zanne Kapp, and together they added a crucial 37-run partnership before Kapp departed in the 17th over.

Kapp was South Africa’s top scorer in the second T20I, contributing a valu­able 48-ball 46, featuring two boundaries and a six. With both well-set batters back in the pavilion, Kapp and Nadine de Klerk tried to bolster South Africa’s total in the final overs. However, their efforts re­sulted in only a 19-run partnership, with Kapp getting run out in the 19th over after scoring 26 off 24, including two bound­aries. Klerk made unbeat­en 21. Among the Paki­stani bowlers, only Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal claimed a wicket each.

Pakistan Women re­sponded to the challenging target with a determined batting display, led by Sidra Ameen’s unbeaten 61 runs. Aliya Riaz provided crucial support with an undefeated 31, while Bismah Maroof contributed 27. Their com­bined efforts helped Paki­stan reach a winning total of 156/3. Nonkululeko Mla­ba managed to pick up two wickets for South Africa.