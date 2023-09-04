Monday, September 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan Women down South Africa to clinch T20I series

Pakistan Women down South Africa to clinch T20I series
OUR STAFF REPORT
September 04, 2023
Sports

LAHORE -Pakistan Women clinched a decisive seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second T20I of the Pakistan-South Africa se­ries, largely thanks to Sidra Ameen’s unbeaten 61-run performance and a disci­plined bowling effort. 

South Africa was put into bat first, and their open­ers, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, spearheaded their innings, setting a for­midable target of 150/3. The dynamic duo frustrat­ed the Pakistani bowlers with a sturdy first-wicket partnership, amassing 74 runs before Nashra Sandhu finally provided Pakistan with a much-needed break­through, dismissing the South African captain. 

Wolvaardt narrowly missed her well-deserved half-century, falling just nine runs short. She com­piled an impressive 46 off 34 balls, including six boundaries. Following Wolvaardt’s departure, Brits was joined by Mari­zanne Kapp, and together they added a crucial 37-run partnership before Kapp departed in the 17th over. 

Alcaraz, Medvedev advance; Jabeur wins US Open thriller

Kapp was South Africa’s top scorer in the second T20I, contributing a valu­able 48-ball 46, featuring two boundaries and a six. With both well-set batters back in the pavilion, Kapp and Nadine de Klerk tried to bolster South Africa’s total in the final overs. However, their efforts re­sulted in only a 19-run partnership, with Kapp getting run out in the 19th over after scoring 26 off 24, including two bound­aries. Klerk made unbeat­en 21. Among the Paki­stani bowlers, only Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal claimed a wicket each. 

Pakistan Women re­sponded to the challenging target with a determined batting display, led by Sidra Ameen’s unbeaten 61 runs. Aliya Riaz provided crucial support with an undefeated 31, while Bismah Maroof contributed 27. Their com­bined efforts helped Paki­stan reach a winning total of 156/3. Nonkululeko Mla­ba managed to pick up two wickets for South Africa.

Pakistan U-16 football team faces Maldives today 

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023