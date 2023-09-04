Pakistan Women down South Africa to clinch T20I series

LAHORE -Pakistan Women clinched a decisive seven-wicket win over South Africa in the second T20I of the Pakistan-South Africa series, largely thanks to Sidra Ameen’s unbeaten 61-run performance and a disciplined bowling effort.
South Africa was put into bat first, and their openers, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, spearheaded their innings, setting a formidable target of 150/3. The dynamic duo frustrated the Pakistani bowlers with a sturdy first-wicket partnership, amassing 74 runs before Nashra Sandhu finally provided Pakistan with a much-needed breakthrough, dismissing the South African captain.
Wolvaardt narrowly missed her well-deserved half-century, falling just nine runs short. She compiled an impressive 46 off 34 balls, including six boundaries. Following Wolvaardt’s departure, Brits was joined by Marizanne Kapp, and together they added a crucial 37-run partnership before Kapp departed in the 17th over.
Kapp was South Africa’s top scorer in the second T20I, contributing a valuable 48-ball 46, featuring two boundaries and a six. With both well-set batters back in the pavilion, Kapp and Nadine de Klerk tried to bolster South Africa’s total in the final overs. However, their efforts resulted in only a 19-run partnership, with Kapp getting run out in the 19th over after scoring 26 off 24, including two boundaries. Klerk made unbeaten 21. Among the Pakistani bowlers, only Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal claimed a wicket each.
Pakistan Women responded to the challenging target with a determined batting display, led by Sidra Ameen’s unbeaten 61 runs. Aliya Riaz provided crucial support with an undefeated 31, while Bismah Maroof contributed 27. Their combined efforts helped Pakistan reach a winning total of 156/3. Nonkululeko Mlaba managed to pick up two wickets for South Africa.