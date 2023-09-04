Monday, September 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

Past in Perspective
September 04, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

“I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep;
I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion.”
–Alexander the Great

The Battle of Gaugamela was a decisive conflict between the Macedonian king, Alexander the Great, and the Persian Empire led by King Darius III. The battle took place near present-day Iraq. Despite being heavily outnumbered, Alexander’s superior military tactics and utilisation of his cavalry charges secured a comprehensive victory. The Battle of Gaugamela marked the fall of the mighty Achaemenid Empire and solidified Alexander’s dominance in the region. It demonstrated Alexander’s military genius and expansion of Hellenistic culture.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-03/Lahore/epaper_img_1693710394.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023