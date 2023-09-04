“I am not afraid of an army of lions led by a sheep;

I am afraid of an army of sheep led by a lion.”

–Alexander the Great

The Battle of Gaugamela was a decisive conflict between the Macedonian king, Alexander the Great, and the Persian Empire led by King Darius III. The battle took place near present-day Iraq. Despite being heavily outnumbered, Alexander’s superior military tactics and utilisation of his cavalry charges secured a comprehensive victory. The Battle of Gaugamela marked the fall of the mighty Achaemenid Empire and solidified Alexander’s dominance in the region. It demonstrated Alexander’s military genius and expansion of Hellenistic culture.