Pervaiz Elahi’s health ‘deteriorates’ in jail

Former Punjab chief minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s health condition has deteriorated in the Attock Jail.

As per reports, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is being transferred to the PIMS Hospital for his medical examination under strict security.

It may be noted that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was rearrested by Islamabad police under 3-MPO soon after his release on the orders of Lahore High Court.

The LHC had ordered the additional registrar for security, DIG Operations, and other senior police officials to ensure that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi returned safely to his home.

Soon after he was shifted to Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad ordered his detention for a period of 15 days under the Pakistan Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Elahi is among several PTI leaders who have been booked under the MPO amid the crackdown against the party in the aftermath of the May 9 riots.

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Elahi over failing to provide information to the accountability bureau in assets beyond the means case against him, his son Monis Elahi and other family members.