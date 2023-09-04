Pervez, Moonis have to account for corruption in Punjab

PML-N leader Atta Tarar said former chief minister Pervez Elahi and Moonis Elahi have to account for their corruption in Punjab.

Tarar while talking to the media said around Rs120 billion were consumed in the master plan of Lahore alone.

Tarar further said such a big criminal was escorted to his home, where was the justice when the entire family was inside the jail.

“Today there are talks of contempt of court on the police officers, what is the fault of the police officers”, he questioned.

“The police officers are being given show cause notices. Passing such an order that the criminal should be dropped at home was the contempt of court in actual sense”, Tarar went on saying.

Tarar while speaking said that a new tradition had been set that the accused persons in mega corruption cases were being escorted to their homes.