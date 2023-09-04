Monday, September 04, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pervez, Moonis have to account for corruption in Punjab

Pervez, Moonis have to account for corruption in Punjab
7:09 PM | September 04, 2023
National

PML-N leader Atta Tarar said former chief minister Pervez Elahi and Moonis Elahi have to account for their corruption in Punjab.

Tarar while talking to the media said around Rs120 billion were consumed in the master plan of Lahore alone.

Tarar further said such a big criminal was escorted to his home, where was the justice when the entire family was inside the jail.

“Today there are talks of contempt of court on the police officers, what is the fault of the police officers”, he questioned.

“The police officers are being given show cause notices. Passing such an order that the criminal should be dropped at home was the contempt of court in actual sense”, Tarar went on saying.

Tarar while speaking said that a new tradition had been set that the accused persons in mega corruption cases were being escorted to their homes.

Tags:

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1693798814.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023