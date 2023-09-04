PIA offers connected flights to 16 destinations in China via Beijing

BEIJING - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has introduced connected flights be­tween Pakistan and 16 captivating cities of China via Beijing in part­nership with Air China, PIA Country Manager, Bilal Afzal said on Sunday.

These Chinese cities include Guangzhou, Wuhan, Urumqi, Shen­zhen, Xian, Shenyang, Shanghai, Ningbo, Nanjing, Harbin, Hangzhou, Hohhot, Dunhuang, Chengdu, Chang­chun, and Chongqing, he told APP on the sidelines of China International Fair for Trade in Service (CIFTIS) in Beijing. PIA has set up a booth in Pakistan Pavilion at CIFTIS to show­case its accomplishments, particu­larly the role played by the national flag carrier to promote people-to-people contacts between the people of Pakistan and China. He said that the passengers could also travel from 16 cities in China to Islamabad by availing of this offer. “PIA is cur­rently operating one weekly flight on the Islamabad-Beijing-Islamabad route every Sunday but working on a plan to add a new direct flight be­tween the two countries.” About dis­counts, he said, “PIA offers a 20 per­cent discount for students with free baggage of 80 kgs for economy class and 100 kgs for executive economy respectively on flights between Pak­istan and China.” “The passengers can avail further discounts if tickets are purchased online,” he said.