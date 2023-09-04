Police arrest triple murder accused

KHANEWAL - In a remarkable breakthrough, Khanewal police have apprehended the prime suspect in a gruesome mur­der case involving a father and son, along with his co-conspirator, moti­vated by insatiable greed for cattle.

The shocking incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Talamba Police Station, Mian Channu. The cap­tured accused, who are now behind bars, not only confessed to their hei­nous act but also guided law enforce­ment in locating the murder weapon.

According to a police spokesman, the alleged perpetrators, Ghulam Shabbir and Fida Hussain Malang had cultivated a friendship with cattle dealers Badar Uddin and his son Altaf, residents of Shikarpur in Sindh.

Both Badar Uddin and Altaf hailed from a nomadic family and were known for their cattle-grazing activi­ties in the region, often accompanied by their two young children.

In a shocking turn of events, the al­leged outlaws callously took the lives of Badar Uddin and his son Altaf in their ruthless pursuit of valuable live­stock. The criminals also relocated the victim’s family’s minor children to different locations before disposing of the bodies in a nearby canal.

Following these appalling murders, Ghulam Shabbir, along with his wife and son, committed yet another kill­ing act – the murder of their friend and crime partner, Fida Hussain Malang. This sinister act was driven by a dispute over the uneven distribu­tion of cattle.

Fortunately, the swift action of local law enforcement led to the recovery of Fida Hussain Malang’s body from Ghulam Shabbir’s residence.

Similarly, the dead body of Altaf was discovered within the jurisdiction of the Sadar Police Station in Mailsi. Regrettably, the body of Badar Uddin remains elusive, prompting intensi­fied efforts by the police to locate and recover it.

This remarkable achievement by the police underscores their unwav­ering commitment to justice and the safety of their community.

The arrest of the prime suspect and his accomplices in this gruesome case sends a strong message that those who commit such heinous crimes will face the full force of the law.

On the disclosure of the accused Ghulam Shabbir, the victim’s son Imtiaz and daughter Sughran were recovered.

Separate cases of murder have been registered against the accused on the complaint of Mumtaz, brother of de­ceased Badr Deen and Asif, brother of deceased Fida Malang.

DPO Rana Umar Farooq appreci­ated SHO Police Station Talamba and his team for tracing the murder and arresting the accused.

“No matter how vicious a criminal is, he cannot escape grip of the law,” the DPO said and added that the ac­cused involved in the murder will be punished according to law.